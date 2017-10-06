Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys 27,720 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6,287.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,969,000 after buying an additional 8,953,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,430,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,686,000 after acquiring an additional 568,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,628,000 after acquiring an additional 489,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 289,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys 27,720 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/flinton-capital-management-llc-buys-27720-shares-of-hawaiian-electric-industries-inc-he.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,801 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $34.64.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc (ASB Hawaii).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.