Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ FLXN) traded down 0.756% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.915. The company had a trading volume of 609,636 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm’s market capitalization is $858.72 million.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post ($3.74) EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Yamo Deniz acquired 3,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,375 shares of company stock worth $131,575. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,338,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 376,745 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 69.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

