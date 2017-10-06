FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $69.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FirstCash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ FCFS) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.70. 155,748 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $416.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,887,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,057,000 after purchasing an additional 215,693 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,451,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period.

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

