First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Position Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,626 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,574 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in First Solar by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 190,386 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,426 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 56,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded up 0.0156% during trading on Friday, hitting $47.9375. 193,762 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s market cap is $5.01 billion.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.55 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen and Company set a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Axiom Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $289,014.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,749.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 21,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $1,048,855.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,915.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,674 shares of company stock worth $4,655,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

