First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (FBNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Connecticut Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ FBNK) traded up 0.36% on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,608 shares. The stock has a market cap of $419.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.68. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, analysts expect that First Connecticut Bancorp will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from First Connecticut Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. First Connecticut Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 537,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 437,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc (FCB) is a stock holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Farmington Bank (the Bank), which is a full-service community bank with branch locations throughout central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. The Bank offers commercial and residential lending, as well as wealth management services.

