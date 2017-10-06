First Community Corporation (FCCO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Community Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of First Community Corporation (FCCO) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 210 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.81. First Community Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. First Community Corporation had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts forecast that First Community Corporation will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Community Corporation news, Director George H. Fann, Jr. bought 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $38,726.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,661.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Fann, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,858.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in First Community Corporation by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 292,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,219 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community Corporation by 21.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 384,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Community Corporation in the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Community Corporation in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Community Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 390,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and retail banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Newberry Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding areas.

