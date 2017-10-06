First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s 2nd Largest Position

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,461 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation comprises about 4.5% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned approximately 0.33% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 45,299.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,979,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,687,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 792,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,813,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 453,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 379,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,416,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE FCF) traded down 0.597% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.145. The stock had a trading volume of 122,617 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.979 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $76.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries.

