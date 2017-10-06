First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 297 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (AGR)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,061,000 after acquiring an additional 181,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avangrid by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,191,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,919,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 34,543.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avangrid by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) traded down 0.89% on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,288 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Avangrid from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc is an energy and utility company. The Company operates through three segments: Networks, Renewables and Gas. The Networks segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine, and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

