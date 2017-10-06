First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $835,000 Position in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $21,659,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $7,833,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 24.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP William F. Hackett sold 12,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $2,465,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 5,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,351 shares of company stock worth $15,484,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE STZ) remained flat at $209.24 on Friday. 595,080 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.74 and a 200-day moving average of $186.60. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $213.40. Constellation Brands also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,867 put options on the company. This is an increase of 667% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,156 put options.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 19.94%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post $8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $203.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

