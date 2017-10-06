First BanCorp. (FBP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

FBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered First BanCorp. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) traded up 1.95% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,459 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.96. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $7.05.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First BanCorp. news, insider Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $56,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 165,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

