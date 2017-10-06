First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,818 YY Inc. (YY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,980,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,945,000 after acquiring an additional 674,292 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,808,000 after acquiring an additional 666,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 9,789.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 662,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 655,900 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 724,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after acquiring an additional 536,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on shares of YY from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vetr upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.06 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) opened at 88.95 on Friday. YY Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. YY had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $384.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that YY Inc. will post $6.10 EPS for the current year.

About YY

YY Inc (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning.

