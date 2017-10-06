First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (IGM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Lucas Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 7,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 10.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 122.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (NYSEARCA:IGM) opened at 157.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35. iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $157.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

