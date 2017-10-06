FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.99

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2,345,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS AG set a $16.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on FireEye from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Vetr cut FireEye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.31 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

The company’s market cap is $3.28 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.13. FireEye had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 69,884 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $1,010,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,479.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 11,555 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $202,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,884 shares of company stock worth $2,760,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FireEye by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,623 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FireEye by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,887 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,134 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 10,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

