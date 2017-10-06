Finning International Inc. (FTT) Insider Purchases C$270,750.00 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) insider David William Cummings bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,750.00.

Finning International Inc. (FTT) opened at 29.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTT. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.25.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc is engaged in the selling, servicing and renting of heavy equipment, engines, and related products in various markets worldwide. Its segments include its Canadian operations, which include British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut; South American operations, which include Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, and Uruguay, the United Kingdom and Ireland operations, which include England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

