Financial Review: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) vs. Its Rivals

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ: MTSI) is one of 21 public companies in the “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings 0 1 5 0 2.83 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Competitors 57 489 1264 20 2.68

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings presently has a consensus price target of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.17%. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies have a potential upside of 7.00%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings -22.43% 17.21% 7.73% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Competitors 6.59% 12.25% 7.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings $685.09 million $136.09 million -17.10 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Competitors $1.64 billion $379.05 million 10.51

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. It also offers foundry services. It offered a portfolio of over 4,500 standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components and complete subsystems, across more than 40 product lines serving three primary markets, as of September 30, 2016. The Company’s products are RF Power Products, Optoelectronics and Photonic Solutions, among others.

