Financial Contrast: Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) vs. The Competition

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the "Semiconductor Equipment & Testing" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Axcelis Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Axcelis Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Axcelis Technologies Competitors 57 489 1264 20 2.68

Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.41%. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies have a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 9.10% 12.52% 8.41% Axcelis Technologies Competitors 6.59% 12.25% 7.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $324.69 million $37.37 million 30.71 Axcelis Technologies Competitors $1.64 billion $379.05 million 10.51

Axcelis Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies competitors beat Axcelis Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. The Company offers a complete line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for all application requirements. The Company’s Purion XE high energy system combines its radio frequency (RF) Linac high energy, spot beam technology with the Purion platform. The Company also offers the Purion M medium current system. The Company’s Purion M systems also offer differentiation for specialty applications, such as hot silicon carbide. The Company’s Purion H high current system is extendable into ultra-low energy applications to satisfy future process requirements, including leakage current performance.

