Financial Comparison: Citrix Systems (CTXS) vs. Its Competitors

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Citrix Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Citrix Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 2 9 8 0 2.32 Citrix Systems Competitors 259 1987 4245 84 2.63

Citrix Systems presently has a consensus price target of $89.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 6.31%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citrix Systems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.44 billion $987.12 million 26.76 Citrix Systems Competitors $1.51 billion $446.17 million 41.81

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Citrix Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 15.08% 31.07% 11.53% Citrix Systems Competitors -41.95% -25.20% -9.85%

Risk & Volatility

Citrix Systems has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services. The Company’s NetScaler nCore Technology is an architecture that enables execution of multiple packet engines in parallel. The Company’s workspace services include Application Virtualization and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), Enterprise Mobility Management and Citrix Workspace Suite. The Company’s NetScaler ADC is a software-defined application delivery controller (ADC) and load balancer. The Company’s Cloud Services include ShareFile and Citrix Cloud. It provides various ways for customers to receive upgrades, support and maintenance for products, which include Software Maintenance, Subscription Advantage, Technical Support Services and Hardware Maintenance.

