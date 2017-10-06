Financial Analysis: Agrium (AGU) versus Its Peers

Agrium (NYSE: AGU) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Agrium to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Agrium has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agrium’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Agrium pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Agrium pays out 84.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Agrium has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agrium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agrium 0 6 8 0 2.57 Agrium Competitors 176 725 882 31 2.42

Agrium currently has a consensus target price of $110.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Agrium’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agrium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Agrium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agrium 4.22% 9.69% 3.54% Agrium Competitors -533.64% -14.43% -9.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Agrium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agrium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Agrium $13.56 billion $1.62 billion 25.48 Agrium Competitors $3.75 billion $757.62 million 14.92

Agrium has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Agrium is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Agrium beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Agrium Company Profile

Agrium Inc. is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. Its Wholesale business unit manufactures, mines and markets a range of nutrients, including nitrogen-based, potash and phosphate-based crop nutrient products. As of December 31, 2016, its Wholesale business unit owned and operated five North American nitrogen facilities, four located in Alberta, Canada and one in Borger, Texas, United States.

