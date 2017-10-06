FIG Partners Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners decreased their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Tuesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. FIG Partners currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.25 target price on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ HMST) traded up 0.71% during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.55. 37,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). HomeStreet had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

