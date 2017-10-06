Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from debt investments while seeking to preserve capital. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is based in White Plains, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSFR. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.25 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) traded up 1.02% during trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,374 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. will post $0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.71%.

In related news, CEO Bernard D. Berman sold 7,473 shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $65,762.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,742,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,575,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 119,438 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98,590 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

