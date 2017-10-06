Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSC. JMP Securities upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Street Finance Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ FSC) traded down 0.36% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,047 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard D. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,306.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSC. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,915,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $6,289,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786,975 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,145,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 484,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 574.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 350,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. Company Profile

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

