Fieldpoint Petroleum Co. (FPP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fieldpoint Petroleum Co. (NYSEMKT:FPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Fieldpoint Petroleum (NYSEMKT FPP) opened at 0.331 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.344 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Fieldpoint Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

About Fieldpoint Petroleum

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, operation and development of oil and natural gas properties, which are located in Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Central Texas and Wyoming. The Company’s principal oil and natural gas properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field and Serbin Field in Texas; Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico; Apache Field, Chickasha Field and West Allen Field in Oklahoma; Longwood Field in Louisiana, and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming.

