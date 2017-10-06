Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Fidelity Southern Corporation worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 393,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LION. BidaskClub downgraded Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) opened at 23.54 on Friday. Fidelity Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $628.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Fidelity Southern Corporation had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern Corporation will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Bockel sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $125,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,126.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

