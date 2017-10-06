Ferguson Plc (WOS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson Plc (LON:WOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,300 ($70.30) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) target price on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferguson Plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ferguson Plc to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($66.32) to GBX 5,200 ($68.97) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($66.32) price target on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ferguson Plc from GBX 5,700 ($75.61) to GBX 5,800 ($76.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson Plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,220.14 ($69.24).

Shares of Ferguson Plc (LON:WOS) opened at 4527.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,584.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,832.78. Ferguson Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4,099.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,285.00.

Ferguson Plc Company Profile

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

