Ferguson Plc (FERG) Given New GBX 5,240 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 5,170 ($68.58) to GBX 5,240 ($69.51) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($70.30) price target on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research note on Friday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) price target on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) price target on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Ferguson Plc from GBX 5,120 ($67.91) to GBX 5,200 ($68.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($62.34) price target on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson Plc presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,265.71 ($69.85).

Shares of Ferguson Plc (FERG) traded up 0.68% on Thursday, reaching GBX 5200.00. 518,155 shares of the company traded hands. Ferguson Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4,139.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,285.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 13.17 billion.

About Ferguson Plc

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

