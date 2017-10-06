Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation by 11.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation by 29.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Robert Dale Lynch sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Buzby sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $783,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,711 shares of company stock worth $2,509,526 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) opened at 74.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a market cap of $785.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $75.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post $5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/federal-agricultural-mortgage-corporation-agm-stake-raised-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.