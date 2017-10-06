FBR & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for L Brands, Inc. (LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. FBR & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $59.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) opened at 42.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. L Brands has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.68. L Brands also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 19,923 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,211 put options.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands will post $3.14 EPS for the current year.

L Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Allan R. Tessler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,654. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

