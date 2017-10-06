F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded down 0.73% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.22. 353,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average is $127.09. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The network technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post $8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $747,478.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $242,688.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,636 shares in the company, valued at $315,291.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,312 shares of company stock worth $2,675,607 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2,108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,384 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 424.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 748,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,081,000 after purchasing an additional 605,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 171.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 523,250 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $150,592,000 after purchasing an additional 278,682 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

