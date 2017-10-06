F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood raised F.N.B. Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded F.N.B. Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. F.N.B. Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.39.

Get F.N.B. Corporation alerts:

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 1,358,279 shares of the company were exchanged. F.N.B. Corporation has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. F.N.B. Corporation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.43%. F.N.B. Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/f-n-b-corporation-fnb-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. F.N.B. Corporation’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other F.N.B. Corporation news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,588.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Mencini bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $33,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,087.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in F.N.B. Corporation by 182.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. Corporation by 84.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,405 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in F.N.B. Corporation during the first quarter worth about $931,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in F.N.B. Corporation by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. Corporation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.