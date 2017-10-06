Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) traded up 0.523% on Monday, reaching $12.505. 829,443 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41 billion. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.96 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $1,052,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,789.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $57,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,246.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,689.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.

