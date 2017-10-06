Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exterran Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.3306199397658 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXTN. BidaskClub raised shares of Exterran Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) opened at 32.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The company’s market cap is $1.16 billion. Exterran Corporation has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $34.05.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.37. Exterran Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $330.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exterran Corporation will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Corporation Company Profile

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it.

