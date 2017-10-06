Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,251,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 649,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,060,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,569,000 after acquiring an additional 298,341 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 4.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 17,612,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 2.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,958,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,275,000 after acquiring an additional 296,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 13.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,192,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,249 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ ESRX) opened at 64.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $77.50.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Express Scripts Holding had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Express Scripts Holding’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESRX shares. ValuEngine raised Express Scripts Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price target on Express Scripts Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

In other Express Scripts Holding news, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $249,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $71,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $357,317 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Express Scripts Holding

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

