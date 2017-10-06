Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 239.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $113,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Howard Weil raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE PSX) opened at 93.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/exencial-wealth-advisors-llc-acquires-963-shares-of-phillips-66-psx.html.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.