Exelon Corporation (EXC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,534 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon Corporation were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 3,711.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,283,986 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,672,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,038,056 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,490,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,988,557 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,050,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,846,913 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,942,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,861,309 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $858,530,000 after purchasing an additional 180,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/exelon-corporation-exc-shares-sold-by-shelton-capital-management.html.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon Corporation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

In related news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 202,950 shares of Exelon Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $7,712,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan W. Thayer sold 215,669 shares of Exelon Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $8,195,422.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,181 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,952 shares of company stock worth $18,509,309. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC) traded down 0.83% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 429,086 shares. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Exelon Corporation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon Corporation’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon Corporation’s payout ratio is 68.59%.

Exelon Corporation Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.