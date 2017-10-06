Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 790,502 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 130.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 80.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $2,379,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,650,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,457 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,748,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 857,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,893 shares during the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its position in Exelixis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 20,229,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 33,678.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,155,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Exelixis by 8.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,117,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

