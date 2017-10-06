Exelixis (EXEL) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exelixis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.373482122645 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Exelixis (EXEL) opened at 25.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.95 and a beta of 1.91. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 80.43%. The business had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,650,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $5,536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,152 shares of company stock worth $25,923,457 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

