Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EVOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evoke Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) opened at 3.61 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $55.55 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post ($0.88) EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.40% of Evoke Pharma worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

