Everest Re Group (RE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Everest Re Group earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.8553175302478 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (up previously from $251.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.89.

Everest Re Group (RE) opened at 226.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $277.17.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.27. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post $14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

