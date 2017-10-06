ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 317,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 5,061.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,936,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,420,000 after buying an additional 35,240,491 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zynga by 454.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,414,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 1,159,405 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zynga by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,433,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after buying an additional 6,397,949 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Zynga by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 306,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 275,860 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.70 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, September 15th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 target price (up from $3.65) on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.65 target price (up from $4.25) on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,478 shares in the company, valued at $573,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $134,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) traded down 0.916% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.785. 1,102,032 shares of the company traded hands. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28 billion.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

