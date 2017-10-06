ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $626,000 in Sony Corp Ord (SNE) Stock

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Corp Ord by 1.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sony Corp Ord by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sony Corp Ord by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sony Corp Ord by 5.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Sony Corp Ord by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Corp Ord alerts:

Shares of Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) traded down 0.16% during trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. 241,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sony Corp Ord has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Sony Corp Ord had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1,858.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,735.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp Ord will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.60 to $39.93 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.74 price target on shares of Sony Corp Ord in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Sony Corp Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/etf-managers-group-llc-invests-626000-in-sony-corp-ord-sne-stock.html.

Sony Corp Ord Profile

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company’s segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging Products & Solutions, Home Entertainment & Sound, Devices, Pictures, Music, Financial Services and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Corp Ord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Corp Ord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.