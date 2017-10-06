ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) Stock

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 773,965 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.61% of Endeavour Silver Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Endeavour Silver Corporation by 1,730.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 1,945,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver Corporation by 666.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 291,507 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver Corporation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,510,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 199,276 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver Corporation by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 693,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 192,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Endeavour Silver Corporation by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,981 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 102,656 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) traded up 1.8032% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.5349. 438,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $323.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.7039 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Endeavour Silver Corporation

Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

