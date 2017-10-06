Esw Capital, Llc Acquires 79,357 Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Stock

Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN) major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc acquired 79,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $150,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Esw Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marin Software Incorporated alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 111,538 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $215,268.34.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 10,295 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $18,531.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 351,460 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $579,909.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 201,660 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $244,008.60.

On Monday, August 28th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 16 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $17.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 23,861 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $26,247.10.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 2,702 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $2,837.10.

On Monday, August 21st, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 398,447 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $438,291.70.

On Friday, August 18th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 3,339 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $3,505.95.

On Thursday, August 17th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 181 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $199.10.

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE MRIN) opened at 14.35 on Friday. Marin Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $567.47 million.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Marin Software had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Marin Software Incorporated will post ($0.33) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Esw Capital, Llc Acquires 79,357 Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/esw-capital-llc-acquires-79357-shares-of-marin-software-incorporated-mrin-stock.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marin Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Marin Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 737,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marin Software by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 276,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Marin Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,199,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 227,152 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.