Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) EVP Gregory Polcer Sells 25,000 Shares

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) EVP Gregory Polcer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Polcer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

On Friday, September 22nd, Gregory Polcer sold 2,730 shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $295,140.30.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) traded down 0.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.36. 586,658 shares of the stock traded hands. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/estee-lauder-companies-inc-the-el-evp-gregory-polcer-sells-25000-shares.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 18.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 13.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 284.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,535,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.