Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 6th (BOWL, BRK, BTG, BVS, CCH, CLX, DATA, DFS, ERGO, FXPO)

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BTG plc (LON:BTG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co.

BTG plc (LON:BTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a GBX 775 ($10.28) price target on the stock.

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 1,275 ($16.91) price target on the stock.

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 2,820 ($37.41) price target on the stock.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We remain Overweight and see upside to $85. Key Investment Points Strong new product enhancements to be unveiled next week. At our annual Vail conference in August, Tableau Chief Product Officer Francois Ajenstat gave us a sense of Tableau’s top priorities in product innovation. The Company is focusing on three key areas to drive adoption: (1) enterprise scalability via the release of a new in-memory engine called HyPer, (2) cloud-delivery, which will include support for Linux, and (3) further enhancements to the user experience through the formal unveiling of Project Maestro. These product innovations should help further differentiate Tableau as it attempts to retain leadership as the gold-standard in self-service business intelligence (BI). Narrative shift to subscription likely to build.””

DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 210 ($2.79) price target on the stock.

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 280 ($3.71) price target on the stock.

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.71) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 270 ($3.58).

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a GBX 295 ($3.91) target price on the stock.

Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.92) target price on the stock.

Innovaderma Plc (LON:IDP) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap. FinnCap currently has a GBX 400 ($5.31) price target on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,280 ($16.98) target price on the stock.

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They currently have a GBX 288 ($3.82) target price on the stock.

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) target price on the stock.

Lionsgold (LON:LION) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Beaufort Securities.

Lonmin Plc (LON:LMI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 70 ($0.93) price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 4,450 ($59.03) target price on the stock.

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 565 ($7.49) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 345 ($4.58) price target on the stock.

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 250 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

National Grid plc (LON:NG) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.94) price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,000 ($53.06) target price on the stock.

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.30) price target on the stock.

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 870 ($11.54) price target on the stock.

Castle Brands (NYSE:ROX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CASTLE BRANDS INC., is an emerging developer and international marketer of premium branded spirits within five growing categories of the spirits industry: vodka, rum, tequila, whiskey and liqueurs/cordials. Castle Brands’ portfolio includes Boru Vodka, Gosling’s Rum, Sea Wynde Rum, Tierras Tequila, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Jefferson’s and Jefferson’s Reserve Bourbon, Sam Houston Bourbon, Celtic Crossing Liqueur, Pallini Limoncello, Raspicello and Peachcello and Brady’s Irish Cream. “

Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.39) target price on the stock.

