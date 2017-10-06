Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Theratechnologies Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (TH)

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2017 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$9.50 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) opened at 7.76 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company’s market cap is $577.46 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company addresses medical needs to promote healthy living among human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) patients. Its products include EGRIFTA and Ibalizumab. EGRIFTA (tesamorelin for injection) refers to tesamorelin and it is indicated for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV infected patients with lipodystrophy.

