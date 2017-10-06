Equiniti Group PLC (EQN) Insider Sells £16,046.37 in Stock

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) insider Guy Wakeley sold 15,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.37), for a total transaction of £16,046.37 ($21,284.48).

Guy Wakeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Guy Wakeley bought 3,795 shares of Equiniti Group PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £9,942.90 ($13,188.62).

Equiniti Group PLC (LON EQN) opened at 294.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 882.24 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 244.60. Equiniti Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 182.00 and a one year high of GBX 308.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 347 ($4.60) target price on shares of Equiniti Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.89) target price on shares of Equiniti Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on shares of Equiniti Group PLC from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Equiniti Group PLC to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 265 ($3.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.74).

Equiniti Group PLC Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc provides complex administration and payment services, supported by technology platforms, to a range of organizations. The Company’s segments include Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions and Interest. The Investment Solutions offers a range of services, including share registration for around half the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100, and the administration of save as you earn (SAYE) schemes and share incentive plans.

