Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Position Maintained by Williams Jones & Associates LLC

Williams Jones & Associates LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 404,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,246,000 after buying an additional 118,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Equifax by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) opened at 113.2543 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.9895 and a beta of 0.87. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $147.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average is $134.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $856.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post $5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Equifax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

In other news, insider Joseph Michael Loughran III sold 4,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $584,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,412.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,219 shares of company stock worth $1,780,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

