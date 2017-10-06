Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Given a $127.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been given a $127.00 price target by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) opened at 112.97 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $147.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $856.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post $5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Michael Loughran III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $584,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,412.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $250,458.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,938. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,683,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

