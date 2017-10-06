Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Epizyme worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Epizyme by 61.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 25.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 57.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 4,791,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,255 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Epizyme by 5.5% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Epizyme Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Tai-Ching Ho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $688,950. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPZM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $26.00 price objective on Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/epizyme-inc-epzm-position-reduced-by-proshare-advisors-llc.html.

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) opened at 18.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company’s market cap is $1.11 billion. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2027.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post ($2.36) EPS for the current year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.