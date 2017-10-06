Enviva Partners, (EVA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.28

News headlines about Enviva Partners, (NYSE:EVA) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enviva Partners, earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.0928542109683 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

EVA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enviva Partners, in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enviva Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Enviva Partners, from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Enviva Partners, (NYSE:EVA) traded up 0.83% on Friday, hitting $30.50. 28,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $802.64 million, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.17. Enviva Partners, has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

Enviva Partners, (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.08 million. Enviva Partners, had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners, will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers.

